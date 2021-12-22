Margaret ‘Peg’ Boles

Margaret Ann ‘Peg’ Boles, age 91 of River Falls died December 18th 2021 at the Hudson Medical Center. Peg was born on July 26, 1930 in River Falls; the daughter of William and Clarice (Nelson) Olson. She was raised in River Falls where she graduated from high school. She was united in marriage to Donald “Bucky” Boles. This union would be further blessed with five children. Margaret will long be remembered for her hospitality and home cooking as she and Donald owned and operated the Boles Café in River Falls for many years. She loved to cook and bake. It truly was a family run business as everyone helped whether busing tables, deliveries, or helping bake her famous Christmas cookies. They would later close the café but she did not retire from the restaurant business. She would work for Earl Hanson at Hanson’s Café in River Falls for several more years. Sadly, Donald would precede her in death in 1991.
Peg’s greatest joy came from the laughter and presence of seeing all of her family being together. She loved time at the cabin on Lake 26 near Danbury and playing Uno or Skip Bo cards with the grandchildren. And when Sundays rolled along, you bet it was cheering on her favorite green and gold to a victory; but only after attending church! Her faith played an integral part of her life, especially in how she raised her children. She was a devoted member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church.
Peg will forever remain in the hearts of her children; Mike Boles, Patrice (Wayne) Bredahl, David (Mary) Boles, Kathleen Baker; grandchildren Jason (Liz) Baker, Jessica (Casey) Baker-Vogt, Jamie Lee Baker, Jeremiah Baker, Adam Bredahl, Joshua (Laci) Bredahl, Tammy (Alan) Barstad, Stella Boles, Emily (Larry) Corson, Anthony Durbin; several great grandchildren; siblings Donald (Ruth) Olson; Ken ‘Butch” Olson; as well as her nieces and nephews. Her husband Donald; son Scott Boles; and siblings Billy and Janet precede her in death.
Funeral service for Margaret Boles will be 2PM, Monday December 27th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at O’Connell’s. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Memorials are preferred to the Christian Community Home of Hudson whose love and care will never be forgotten. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.