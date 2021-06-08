Margaret “Peg” Ellen Olien, age 88, of New Richmond passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond. Peg had a cheerful and friendly personality which showed through to everyone she met. She would welcome everyone into her home to enjoy her cooking and baking, which were her favorite pastimes. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and always looked forward to her monthly gatherings with her high school girlfriends. Her deep faith carried her through these difficult recent months and she was well cared for by the wonderful staff at the St. Croix Health Center. Peg is preceded in death by her loving husband, Oscar “Ocie” Olien; daughter, Joyce Olien; parents, Michael and Rosetta Clark; brother, Jack Clark; and aunt, Alice Monahan who raised her after her mother died when Peg was an infant. She is survived by her children, Linda (Gary) Emery, John Olien, Tom (Gretchen) Olien, Bruce (Helen) Olien; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Martha Smith. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Church 151 S Washington Ave New Richmond, WI. Visitation will also be on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 9-11 am at the church. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Margaret “Peg” Olien
