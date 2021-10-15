Margaret “Peg” Sutter

Margaret Ann Sutter, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021. Born on December 14th, 1934 to Ithallia Genevieve (Axt) and Joseph A. Gartmann. Peggy grew up in Hudson, Wisconsin and married the love of her life, Sherman Sutter, on July 12, 1952 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The couple were blessed with four children together.
Peggy spent her childhood attending St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Hudson, Wisconsin. Peggy’s parents, Gen and Joe Gartmann owned and ran the old Gartmann Grocery Store on Orange Street in Hudson. When Peggy wasn’t working at Fleet Farm, she was outside tending to her gardens. Peggy loved the water, whether that be sprinkling the grass and her flowers, hanging out in the Wood River at their cabin in Siren, Wisconsin and the pool and the ocean on their travels. Peggy and Sherm spent their entire winters traveling south in their 5th wheel and later in their motorhome through many states in the U.S. after their retirement. In the summer they spent time at their cabin which she just loved. She also loved spending time in the kitchen cooking for her family, bowling and she really loved music and dancing. To relax, Peggy loved to curl up with a good mystery book and watch mystery movies. She also loved working on crossword puzzles and word search games. Peggy loved family get togethers and adored her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her four children; Greg, Steve (Colleen) of Hudson, and Mark (Jill) of Houlton; daughter, Sandra (Tim) Meyer of Gordon, WI, 11 grandchildren: Carrie Sutter, Brandi (Pat) Hook, Stephanie (Tony) Waters, Sarah (Blake) Woxland, Ben (Cassie) Sutter, Courtney (Thomas) Olek, Meghan (Jacob) Olsen, Alexandra & Luke Sutter, Colton (Bobbie Jo) Meyer & Hayden (Molly) Meyer, and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Sutter, her younger brothers Gene and Richard Gartmann, as well as her parents Joseph and Ithallia Genevieve Gartmann.
Per her wishes, no formal services will be held. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
