Margaret “Peg” Timmerman, age 100, of River Falls, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Margaret was born April 3, 1922 in Mound, Minnesota; the daughter of W. W. and Mabel (Hanson) Pepper. She was raised near Ingram, Wisconsin along the Little Jump River. When faced with the challenge of continuing her education, she moved away from home to work so she could attend and graduate from West High School in Minneapolis. She then went on to study and receive her teaching certificate. She completed her teaching certificate at the college in River Falls, Wisconsin. While there she would meet the love of her life and on April 9, 1944, she walked down the aisle with Albert Timmerman and said “I do”. She loved being a wife and homemaker. Peg and Al made River Falls their home and would be further blessed with five children. Peg was self-driven and determined. She loved children and dreamed of becoming a teacher. Impressively, after the children were raised, she went back to school to fulfill her dream. She furthered her education by receiving her master’s degree in education from the University Wisconsin – River Falls. She taught grade school at North Hudson Elementary for nearly 20 years. Making a difference in a child’s life by teaching them fundamentals gave her the utmost pleasure.
Family and faith were the driving forces in her life. Peg was so proud of her children and adored all her grandchildren. She relished having friends over and always looked forward to their annual neighborhood New Year’s Eve card party. She loved filling the house with the smell of fresh baked bread or getting caught up in one of her classical books, like Little House on the Prairie. She enjoyed maintaining her garden but more importantly, harvesting the beans and other vegetables that came out of it. Whether from her apple trees, the garden, or fresh peaches, she enjoyed freezing and canning to preserve these goodies through winter. Peg was an active member of the United Methodist Women’s group and made sure to instill solid faith in her children.
She will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Harley (Sue) Timmerman, Jean (Del) Wacker, George (Susanne) Timmerman, Margaret Ann Timmerman (husband, Nick Parker); grandchildren, Mark Wacker, Emily Wacker, Amanda Timmerman, Sarah Lim, Aleta, Tanya, and Tara Parker; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Sean, Matthew, Miles, Sidney, Cameron, Remy, Bethany and Maria; as well as many special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert, son John Timmerman, daughter-in-law Kay Timmerman; and sister Jean (Franklin) Kaul.
Funeral service for Margaret Timmerman was Saturday, September 10th at Spirit of Grace Church, 127 So. Second Street in River Falls. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of River Falls, 715-425-5644.
