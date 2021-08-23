The Stephens family mourn the loss of our 97 year old Mother, Grandmother, Great grandmother and loving Matriarch. Margaret Stephens passed away August 18th, 2021 at the New Richmond Health Center.
Mom was born August 5, 1924 on a farm near Emerald, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of two children of Irvin and Mary Moore.
In high school she met and fell in love with Tom Stephens. They were married September 20, 1944 and moved to a farm just north of Boardman, WI. That’s where they would live together for the next 73 years. In 2018 Mom and Dad were recognized by the World Marriage Encounter as one of the Longest Living married Couples in Wisconsin.
Due to failing health, about three years ago Mom had to move into the Health Center in New Richmond.
Mom had six children, 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren – she showered us all with limitless unconditional love. She filled that farm house with warmth, tenderness, guidance, support and the best chocolate chip cookies on the planet. We could not have asked for a better Mother, Grandmother or Great Grandmother.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Loraine Schlagel. In the immediate family Mom was preceded in death by her husband Tom and sons Gary and Joe, grandsons Troy and Jacob Stephens and great grandson Elijah Page. She is survived by her sons Tom (Chery), Ted (Gretchen), and Dave (Karen) and daughter Diane (Joe) Jamieson.
We all will miss her tremendously as we endeavor to live up to the standards and values she taught to us at the kitchen table. We take comfort in knowing she will be resting in peace between Dad and Joe.
Mass of Christian Burial was 11 AM Saturday August 21, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, WI. Visitation was one hour prior to Mass at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.