Margaret “Tina” Warming
Buy Now

Margaret “Tina” Warming, died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. She was born the daughter of Donald and Joann Wilson on April 28, 1958 in Saint Paul, MN. Tina grew up and lived in many different states. In her late teenage years, Tina attended Stillwater High School and graduated, class of 1976. Following high school, she worked at nursing homes and hotels as a housekeeper. Tina married Scott Warming on November 4, 1988 in Balsam Lake, WI. She loved spending time with her grandkids and family. Tina made it a tradition to have family over for dinner once a week. She enjoyed cooking and watching her police procedurals. Tina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, and was full of compassion.  She is preceded in death by her mother, Joann. Tina is survived by her husband, Scott; daughters, Shawna (Nicholas) Engstrand and Andrea (Josh) Broom; grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, and Brock Engstrand; brother, Don “Ernie” Wilson; father, Don Wilson; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.  A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:00PM at Little Falls Lutheran Church (1272 44th Ave, Amery, WI, 54001) with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you