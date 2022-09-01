Margaret Wilson

Our beloved Margaret (Midge) Theresa Wilson approached her angels in the late afternoon of August 27, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, WI after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Margaret was born in New Richmond, WI on August 5, 1955 to Robert Sr. and Rosetta (Scully) Wilson. She was the 8th born of 10 brothers and sisters. Margaret attended St. Mary’s and NRHS, class of 1973. As Margaret grew older she developed her craving to travel, where she then resided in Texas for a number of years. When she returned back to Wisconsin, she met her lifelong companion, Jeff C. Lauck. Together they lived their lives to the fullest with their Chihuahuas, Pedro and Fifi.
Margaret had a deep love for the Green Bay Packers and attending Lambeau Field games along with camping trips to Sturgis and other memorable road trips across the U.S. with Jeff and family. Margaret also adored the “lake Life” where she spent countless hours at the cabin and on the pontoon with family and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rosetta; siblings, Patricia (Robert) Langer, William, Michelle (Vernon) Jones, and Vincent (Lil); nephew Brandon and niece Sabrina, and great-nephew Alexander Lauck, as well as her brother-in-law, John Boyle.
Margaret is survived by the love of her life, Jeff C. Lauck; siblings Rosetta Boyle, Mary Wilson, Robert (Janelle), Darlene (Dennis) Krenz and Veronica (James) Lauck Jr; sister-in-law Connie Wilson, many nieces and nephews along with Jeffery, Justin and Jonell Lauck who were also endeared by Margaret.
There will be a Celebration of Life held honoring Margaret on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 3:30 pm at the Deer Park, WI Community Center. Gather with us to share memories, to laugh and cry, and to remember a person who is greatly missed. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
