Marie Antoinette Gorton, age 80, of River Falls, died at the River Falls Area hospital on April 13, 2022. Marie was born September 2, 1941 in Saint Paul, Minnesota; the daughter of Irving and Lillian Pechmann. She was raised in North Saint Paul, Minnesota, where she attended school. On October 5, 1962, she was united in marriage to Richard Gorton at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in North Saint Paul.
Marie was a homemaker, who adored her family. Cooking and baking for her family wasn’t a task, rather it warmed her heart. Her giving spirit didn’t end with her family, she took various causes to heart and donated to help them out, even when she didn’t have the money to do so. When young, she had great memories of traveling with her parents and sister. Earlier, she enjoyed fishing and loved the beauty of trout fishing in a scenic waterway. She enjoyed flower gardening and picking goodies in her vegetable garden. She enjoyed her limited-edition collection and had close to 2,000 DVDs, as she loved to watch movies with her grand kids.
Marie is survived by her husband Richard Sr, children Valerie Gorton of new Richmond, Wendy Carrick of River Falls, Richard Gorton, Jr of River Falls, Naomi (Stan) Flak of Hudson, Peter (Shashona) Gorton of River Falls, Paul (Trisha) Gorton of River Falls, grandchildren Malachi, Lyle, Daniel (Samantha), Anastasia, James, Shelby, Jonathan, Peter, Taya; great grandchildren Freddie, Serafina, Freya; and her brother Charles (Anne) Pechmann of the Twin Cities. Her sister Judy (Pete) Eldredge and nieces Tina and Lisa precede her in death.
Funeral service for Marie Gorton will be 11 AM, Tuesday, April 19 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at O’Connell’s. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.