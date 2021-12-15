Marie was born in Chicago, IL on January 1, 1934. She passed peacefully under hospice care at her apartment on November 16, 2021. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jim and her son, Bert. She will be sadly missed by children, Art (Carol), Ed (Nancy), Howard and Laura; grandchildren, Andrew and Hayley, Kylie and Joe, and Meghan; great-granddaughters, Viola and Thia; sister, Ruth Kromholz; other family and friends. Marie and Jim met at Elmhurst College, Elmhurst, IL. She was a dedicated mother. After her children grew older, she began working at Stillwater High School as an English Resource Aide. Marie enjoyed their lake home as well as spending time on the St. Croix River. She and Jim loved acting in amateur theater. She was an avid gardener and reader and cherished the company in clubs centered on those activities. She always enjoyed dressing smartly. Marie and Jim enjoyed entertaining in their home which Marie spent countless hours creating a vision of her beautiful house. Services are pending. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services. 651-439-5511.
Marie Lydia “Terri” Doyle
