Marilyn J. Dittman, age 65, of Baldwin, WI, died suddenly on June 29, 2021 in Rochester, MN, as a result of a horse riding accident.
Marilyn was born on August 24, 1955 in St. Paul, MN to Willard and Marie (Krueger) Ott. Her family later moved from North St Paul to Wisconsin, where she went to school and graduated from River Falls High School, the class of 1973. She went on to obtain her Nursing Degree from Mounds-Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, graduating in 1977. She had a successful career as a Registered Nurse, beginning her career at Baldwin Hospital. She later worked at United Hospital as a surgical nurse and the River Falls Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse, ending her career at Western Wisconsin Health. Marilyn was passionate about her profession and for each mother, baby, and patient that she cared for. She had a strong work ethic, always coming in early and staying late. Her hard work and loving nature made her an amazing coworker and caregiver.
Marilyn was an animal lover as she grew up on a dairy farm and raised horses. Horses were a big part of her life and she shared that passion with her family. She enjoyed the many years of showing horses, traveling to shows and trail riding.
Above everything, family was her biggest love. She cherished time spent together on the holidays, and loved showering them with gifts to show her loving nature. She was always shopping for the perfect gifts, not only for her family but the many others that she was close to. She was generous, kind hearted, loving, and motherly to everyone that she encountered. Wherever she went she made sure to find a bakery so those around her could enjoy a sweet treat.
Her house was the hub that everyone came to for laughs and great memories. Marilyn was the glue of her family and embodied the definition of an amazing Mom (and 2nd Mom to so many)! She was also immensely proud of her 4 granddaughters and enjoyed spending time with them. She was always there to cheer them on at dance, softball or hockey.
She will remain in the hearts of her children: Kendra (Bret) Fredrickson, Jared Dittman, Sheila (Dan) Duch, and Dustin Dittman; 4 granddaughters: Brynnli and Kilyn Fredrickson, and Presley and Porter Duch; siblings: Ron (JoAnn) Ott, Dorothy Ott, Marvin (Joy Ketchum) Ott, and John Ott; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI. Funeral Service will be at 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2526 80th Ave., Woodville, WI, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at the church cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
