Marilyn Kathryn Gunderson, age 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by love. Marilyn was born to Kathryn and Manning Genson on April 26, 1951 in Spooner, WI. She attended grade school and high school in Spooner and eventually went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls with a degree in elementary education and early childhood development. She fell in love with Timothy Gunderson while she was a student at UWRF and they married on June 7, 1980 at First Covenant Church in River Falls, WI.
Marilyn and Tim started their lives together in Fargo, ND, where they welcomed the birth of their son, Ryan. They soon moved to Hudson, WI, where they built their family home and welcomed the birth of their son, Adam. Marilyn delighted in being a wife and mother, cherishing her days nurturing and raising her boys. As her sons grew older, Marilyn spent ten additional years using her gift of teaching in the Hudson School District to guide and bless the young minds entrusted to her.
Marilyn’s joy grew into becoming a loving mother-in-law and doting nana to her five grandchildren. After retiring from teaching, she enjoyed living the “salt life” with Tim during the winters in Orange Beach, AL and sharing the gulf-side experiences with her family. She loved digging for unique shells, walking the beach, making sandcastles with her grandchildren, watching the dolphins from their patio, and joining Tim reeling in big fish from the shore. Sunrises and sunsets were her favorite times of the day and she cherished sharing the beautiful views with her family and friends.
Marilyn’s life was defined by her deep love for Jesus and her life-long commitment to share the gospel. Her ministry included teaching and leadership roles in Sunday School and confirmation classes, Bible Study Fellowship, Women in the Word, Alpha, the International Student Ministry on the campus of UW-River Falls, and mission trips to Mexico and China. Her love and testimony reached many people around the world and her influence will live on in their faith journeys.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tim; children: Ryan (Kate) and Adam (Larissa); and grandchildren: Evangeline, Elise, Jack, Henry, and Nora. She is also survived by her brothers: Jerry (MaryAnn), Barry (Sue), and Les (Sharon); and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dean (Arlene).
A public visitation for friends and family will be held at Faith Community Church - 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI - on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00pm. A private family ceremony and interment will take place on the following day. Memorials are preferred to Faith Community Church in Hudson - “All Nations House”.
Marilyn loved her family and her Lord with her full heart, and we all miss her deeply. With a faith that extends through generations of our family, we say “see you later”!
