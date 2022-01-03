March 19, 1945
-
Dec. 26, 2021
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Marilyn Thurber, 76, New Richmond, Wis., died Sunday, Dec. 26, in New Richmond.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, Wis. The service will be livestreamed on O’Connell Family Funeral Homes’s website.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
