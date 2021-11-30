Marina K. Strohbusch, age 66 of River Falls, died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her home. She was born the daughter of Stanley and Dolores Kowalczyk on September 4, 1955 in Mannheim, Germany. Marina grew up in Wild Rose, Wisconsin, graduating from Wild Rose High School, class of 1973. She worked in the service industry as a waitress and a caretaker to the Simmons family. Marina raised her three sons, Joshua, Jacob, and Jeremiah. She loved knitting, taking care of her cats, and antiques. Marina was religious and loved her bible study with the ladies. She enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. Marina was dependable and loving to her sons. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Dolores Kowalczyk. Marina is survived by her sons, Joshua (Lori Seehafer) Strohbusch, Jacob (Jamie) Strohbusch, Jeremiah Strohbusch; grandchildren, Averi, Alexa and Olivia, and Noah Strohbusch; brothers, Stanley Kowalczyk III, Curtis (Robbin) Kowalczyk, and Daniel Kowalczyk; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Memorials may be directed to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research or Animal Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 11-3PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (805 E Division Street) in River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Marina K. Strohbusch
