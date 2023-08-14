Marion G. Weeks

Marion Gene Weeks, a resident of Grantsburg died on August 10th 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Marion was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 13, 1944. He lived with his family in Iowa until 1958 when the family moved to their family farm in Cyon Township near New Richmond, WI.
He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1962. He worked at Norlake Incorporated in Hudson, WI for many years. He loved cats, trains, planes and oyster stew at Christmas Time.
Marion was preceded in death by his father Henry, mother Doris and brother Lyle.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Betty; brother, Ray (Bernell); sister, Connie Fuller (Mike); daughter, Charlene; sons, Kevin (Mary Patt), Todd (Brenda) and Monte (Carrie), uncle, Jim Weeks; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 2 PM (visitation 1-2PM) at Bethany Lutheran Church 22384 State Rd 48 WI 87 Grantsburg, WI.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Grantsburg, WI. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com
