Marjorie Ann Kincaid

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of
additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong
high river flows into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1015 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 682.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1015 AM CDT Wednesday was 682.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.2
feet early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of
additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong
high river flows into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1030 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1030 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.2 feet early
Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 06/27/2014.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued later today after 4 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.0 feet Monday
evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 04/11/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of
additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong
high river flows into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing
and Hastings begins flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1015 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 15.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1015 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 04/18/1952.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.