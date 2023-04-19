Marjorie Ann Kincaid

Marjorie Ann Kincaid passed away peacefully while cradled in her mother and father’s arms, surrounded by her loving extended family, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI on April 15, 2023. Marjorie was born earlier that day and was the second child of Allison (Lambert) Kincaid and Aleksis Kincaid.

Marjorie was a beautiful baby girl and a spitting image of her two-year-old big brother Edward, who had been talking about everything he wanted to teach her in the months leading up to her birth. Marjorie was the perfect addition to her family who are all heartbroken by her unexpectedly short life. She will be missed and loved by many.

Marjorie is survived by her parents and brother, Edward John Kincaid, grandparents Carol and Bruce Lambert, John and Anne Kincaid, great-grandparents, James and Elizabeth Chambers, Darlene Kincaid, uncles Jeffrey, Thomas, and James Lambert, Michael Kincaid, aunt Laura Kincaid, and cousins Jadyn Kincaid and Ashley Miller.

Visitation to be held at Bratley Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27 from 8:00-10:00am. Private service at a later date.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you