Mark E. Weckwerth

Mark E. Weckwerth, age 60, of Hudson, WI, passed away on April 28, 2023 at his home in Hudson.

Mark was born on October 26, 1962 in Stillwater, MN to Florian “Weck” and Maxine “Max” (Lindstrom) Weckwerth. He graduated from Hudson High School, the class of 1980.

Mark was passionate about motorcycles, and enjoyed going from drives and road trips any chance he could. He was a master pool player and appreciated time spent at his parent’s cabin in Northern Wisconsin. He cherished time spent at his home and socializing with his many friends.

He is survived by his dear friends, Krista (Randy) Borst and her daughter, Kendra Filla and Kay Cote, and her daughter Maria (Sean) O’Brien; along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Maxine Weckwerth.

Graveside Service for Mark will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Houlton Cemetery in Houlton, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Village Inn Sports Bar, Grill, and Pizzeria, 723 6th St. N, Hudson, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hudson Lion’s Club (Hudson Lions Club, P.O. Box 691, Hudson, WI 54016) and the Hudson Ambassadors (P.O. Box 1012 Hudson WI).

O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you