Mark Mahoney

Mark D. Mahoney, age 45 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from injuries sustained from a tree cutting accident. Mark was born on November 15, 1975, in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. He grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School and WITC-New Richmond. Mark worked as a machinist for over twenty years and was employed by Croix Gear & Machining in Hudson at the time of his death. He was an avid fisherman and especially loved spending time at the family cabin on Half Moon Lake. Mark and his dad Terry knew every good fishing spot on Half Moon Lake. Mark was a great cook and enjoyed hosting family and friends at the cabin for a fish fry. When he was not fishing, Mark spent a lot of his free time clearing trees and splitting wood at the cabin and on the family property near Hudson.
Mark will remain in the hearts of his mother, Barbara; sister, Susan (Bob) Lee; niece, Jordan Lee; and many other extended relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Terrence “Terry”; and niece, Kelsey Lee.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 N 3rd St., River Falls, WI. Interment will be held at Pine Glen Cemetery in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 N 3rd St., River Falls, WI 54022.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.