Marla Joyce Daharsh

Marla passed away peacefully at the age of 83 at Hudson Hospital, Hudson, Wisconsin on July 13th, 2023 with family by her side.
Marla was preceded in death by mother Jean Daharsh, father Harvey Daharsh and sister Donna Bernhagen. She is survived by brother Dale and wife Jackie Daharsh; nephews Bryan Daharsh; Derek, Ron (Molly) and Mike (Lisa) Bernhagen; nieces Cari (Jeff) Moe; Jody (James) Perron; Debi (Andy) Bowe; and great niece Amanda (David) Schafer along with many other generations of nieces, nephews and wonderful, enduring friendships.
Marla was born in Wahoo, Nebraska. In 1949 the family moved to Hutchinson, Minnesota where in 1958 she graduated third in her class from Hutchinson High School. From there Marla moved to Chicago, Illinois and worked a short time with Braniff International Airways. She returned to Minnesota and started her 35+year career with Honeywell starting as a Key Punch Operator and working up to Contract Manager. She was a role model for women as she ascended to Management Status. Marla attended the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a BA in History. She also earned a Certificate in Government Contracting from the University of St. Thomas.
Marla was a two-time cancer survivor. She was strong willed and intellectually sharp blended with kindness, generosity and compassion. Her family and friends will miss her presence dearly.
Celebration of Marla’s Life will be held at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street South, Hudson, WI. on August 4th, 2023 at 11:00 AM with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Internment at Fish Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery, Harris, MN the same day at 3:00 PM. Please join us for a light lunch after Marla’s Celebration of Life Service.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
