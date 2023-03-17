Marlene A. Bergevin

Marlene A. Bergevin, 88, of Lakeland, MN, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on March 12, 2023. Preceded in death by husband Allan, her parents Carl and Evelyn (Staberg) Ermisch, sister Beverly and brothers Jon and Gene. Survived by her son AJ (Deanne) and daughter Cindy (Steve Stumpf); grandchildren Jon and Jenna Bergevin, Nicole (Xhuljan Cani), Kyle and Aaron Stumpf; great-granddaughter Ava Stumpf; brother Carl. Mar and Al enjoyed a long career in the antique business, touring the country and promoting shows. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Lakeland, MN.

