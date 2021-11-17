Marsha (Erickson) Thaldorf

February 25, 1948 – November 9, 2021
Survived by her son Mike and daughter-in-law Tammy Reincke-Thaldorf (Bay City WI), sisters Deb Erickson, Teresa Erickson, and Barb (Dave) Christenson; nieces Danita (Rodewald) Heilig, Alicia Rodewald, Olivia Christenson, and nephew Ben Christenson. Preceded in death by parents, James & Andrea Erickson, sister Pam and brother-in-law Vern Rodewald.
Remembering: Marsha’s smiles. The one captured above—dancing with her son at his wedding. Mike might have been the groom that day, but to Marsha, he was the love of her life. A mom’s heart, from his first breath to her last. The cooking & baking that came from her oven, minus a piece or two, always making it to the homes of others. It was never intended just for her! Children of every age brought laughter to her heart. Her flower beds, her treasured expression of beauty. Marsha was content with simplicity. Even on a limited income, monthly contributions to charities were a priority. Determined to support small local businesses, River Falls was her community. In addition to her career at the State of MN Treasury Department, Marsha became a self-taught cake decorator and caterer. She would accept no reimbursement for her time and often for her expenses. She blessed Teens for Christ on several occasions, and two of her sisters with their wedding receptions. As long as her hands were able, Marsha gave through her knitting. Hours spent on those she knew and many more she would never meet.
Washington Street was more than an address for Marsha. It was home. As her health declined, it became her refuge. Her dad built the house over 35 yrs ago and her neighbors- past & present, truly made it her haven. They cared for her in ways too numerous and sacrificially to name. They loved on her, and she loved them right back!
Her family is deeply grateful that Marsha was given the desire of her heart and lived to the end on Washington Street.
In honor of Marsha’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. Please send any donations to the River Falls Community Food Pantry. That act would bring a smile to Marsha’s heart. We hope in remembering, to yours as well.
