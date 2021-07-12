Marsha J. Gerstner, age 45 of River Falls, WI, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Marsha was born on December 9, 1975 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Marlin and Alma (Barnes) Schroeder. She was raised on the family farm in South Haven, MN, where she grew into her deep-rooted faith. Marsha was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven, MN. She graduated from Annandale High School, the class of 1994. She was united in marriage to Phillip Cudd and they were blessed with two children, Sabrina and Wade. Their marriage later dissolved. She met Vernon “Ed” Gerstner Jr. while working at Assembly Services And Packaging. They pledged their love to each other in 2002, and were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hudson, WI on August 19, 2017.
Marsha loved tending to her flower gardens, baking and decorating cakes, going on hikes and attending parades. She enjoyed many road trips across the country with her family and motorcycling with the love of her life.
Marsha was known for her spirited personality. Though she dealt with many health battles over the years, she always fought through the struggles with grace, strength, and ambition. She was always helping others, despite her own declining health. She had a strong intuition in knowing what people needed before they knew themselves. Her loyalty to family, her passion for life, and her loving nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Marsha will remain in the hearts of her husband, Vernon “Ed” of River Falls, WI; children, Sabrina Cudd and Wade Cudd of Hudson, WI; father, Marlin Schroeder of South Haven, MN; siblings: James (Karen) Schroeder of Gibbon, MN, Darlene (Calvin) Dillon of Annandale, MN, Victoria Luedtke of South Haven, MN, Patricia Fasching of Dassel, MN, Sarah (Dustin) Schroeder of South Haven, MN, Michelle Schroeder of South Haven, MN, and Daniel (Alicia) Schroeder of Dassel, MN; mother-in-law, Marilyn Gerstner of Johnson Creek, WI; former mother-in-law, Dorothy Cudd of Hudson, WI; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Schroeder; grandparents, Roy and Earlene Barnes and Ewald and Erna Schroeder; nephews, Travis and Derrick Dillon; brother-in-law, Timothy Fasching; godmother, Cheryl Zwack; special aunt, Audrey Johnson; father-in-law, Vernon Gerstner Sr.; and former father-in-law Thomas Cudd.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1205 6th St., Hudson. The service will be livestreamed - see funeral home website for details. Interment at Willow River Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
