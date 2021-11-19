Martha Ann Langer, age 81, of Hudson WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 16, 2021 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson. Martha was born on August 29, 1940 to Edward and Martha Kustelski in St. Paul, Minnesota. On November 9, 1963 Martha was united in marriage to the love of her life, Roger Langer, at the Church of Saint Casimir in St. Paul, Minnesota. In their 58 years of marriage, they were blessed with three sons: Denny, David, and Mike.
Martha dedicated her life to helping people by becoming a nurse. She started her career in St. Paul, but life eventually brought her to the River Falls Area Hospital. Above all, Martha and Roger loved to have family gatherings. Getting together with friends and relatives were some of her most cherished moments. She also loved motorcycling, skiing, snowmobiling, playing cards and dice, spending time at Hudson Marina/boating, and golfing. They enjoyed to RV together and in 2001, Martha and Roger found friends in Arizona that would become a second family to them and be a second place they would call home.
Martha will forever live in the hearts of her husband, Roger Langer; her sons Denny (Mary Jo) Langer of North Hudson, David (Danielle) Langer of Fountain Hills, AZ, Mike (Casandra) Langer of Wilson; grandchildren, Trisha (Brendan) Lien, Steven (Molly) Hering, Colton (Taylor), Walker, Waylon, Haydon, Adeline, Porter, Weston, Michael, and Townson; great-grandchildren, Tucker and Amelia Lien; brothers-in-laws Victor Langer, Robert (Joyce) Langer, Jay (Connie) Langer; sister-in-law, Colleen Kustelski; and many nieces and nephews. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Martha; brother, Robert Kustelski; mother-in-law, Lorraine Langer; sister-in-law, Karon Langer; and niece Kristine (Langer) Fjellman.
Roger and his family is forever grateful to the comfort given to Martha by the staff and caretakers at the Red Cedar Canyon Memory Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St. Hudson, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The mass will be livestreamed through the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church’s Facebook Page. Internment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorials preferred to The Alzheimer’s Association.
