Martha Gagnon

Martha M. Gagnon, age 80 of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on November 19, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1941 to Gordon and Katie Mae (Spiva) Mixon.
Martha was a dedicated mother and accomplished equestrian athlete. As a member of the Minnesota Hunter & Jumper Association, she won many Amateur Owner awards. She competed at the MN State Fair and was Grand Champion multiple times. After she stopped riding competitively, she was co-owner of many horses, including “The Iron Dancer” who won a Reserve World Championship title.
Over the last 10 years, Martha was gently and lovingly cared for by Karla, Michelle, Precious, Destiny, and Bree. At the end of her life she was greatly comforted by Chaplain Ngaynia Morris and her hospice nurse, Ashley. Her family is grateful for their help and will keep them in their hearts for ever.
Martha’s spirit lives on in the hearts of her husband of 58 years, Ronald; children, Lisa (Eric) Gagnon Sun, Peter (Debra) Gagnon, and Amy (Keith) Knoke; grandchildren, Nicholas; Claire, Patrick, Thomas, Alexander; Nathan, Andrew, and Abigail; and brother, Gordon Jr. “Bud” (Karen) Mixon. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Sr. and Katie Mae Mixon.
On November 23, a private funeral service was held. Memorials may be directed to River Valley Riders, Therapeutic Riding Program or a charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI, (715) 386-3725 www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.