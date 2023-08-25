Marvin E. Maitrejean

Marvin Edward Maitrejean, age 86, of New Richmond, WI, passed away on Wednesday August 23, 2023. Marvin was born on April 19, 1937 to parents Morris and Sarah (Rivard) Maitrejean. He attended Osceola High School and graduated with the class of 1955. He started working at Andersen Windows shortly after graduation then Marvin enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return he continued his career at Andersen Windows for 38 years where he would work until his retirement. He was also a proud member of the Quarter Century Club at Andersen Windows.
Marvin married Barbara Pykoski on June 23, 1972 and together and enjoyed 51 years together. Marvin enjoyed traveling throughout the world with Barbara and spending time in warm weather climates in the winter, Hawaii being one of their favorites. Marvin also loved classic cars and was a member of classic car clubs in the past. He often got together with his friends and was well liked by everyone he met. He loved his family more than anything else, which also included his beloved dogs.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife Barbara; daughter Karen Traynor; grandchildren Ryan ( Kaisha) Traynor and Tyler Traynor (Alyssa Larson); great grandchildren Riley, Kaylee and Connor Traynor. He is preceded in death by his parents Morris and Sarah, as well as his brother Vernon.
A memorial service for Marvin will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI. Visitation will be from 1-2pm with a service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
