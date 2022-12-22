Marvin J. Dusek

Marvin Joseph Dusek, age 84 of Pepin, WI and formerly of River Falls, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Eagles Rest in Pepin surrounded by his family. Marvin was born the son of George and Sophie (Cobian) Dusek on March 21, 1938 on his parents farm in the town of Clifton, Pierce County, Wisconsin. He grew up on the farm and played football and baseball for River Falls High School, graduating with the class of 1956. Marv attended UW-River Falls for a while where he played baseball. He served in the Army National Guard.
On December 27, 1961, Marvin was married to Mary Elaine Smith at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls. Marvin was an excellent dairy farmer, receiving numerous awards throughout his career. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus. Marvin enjoyed playing cards, bowling, driving John Deere tractors, trips to the casino and most of all spending time with family. Marvin and Elaine loved to dance. They met at the Grand Ballroom in St. Paul, MN and continued dancing together throughout their marriage. Marvin was an avid Packer fan. He was a soft spoken compassionate and humble man who never judged. Marv was kind, generous and welcoming to those that came into his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Sophie Dusek; wife, Elaine Dusek; son, Mark Dusek; grandson, Hunter Dusek; twin sister, Marlys Dusek; and sisters, Bernice (Irven) Oelsligle and Marion (Elwood) Elliott. Marv is survived by his children, Ann (Ted) Nolen, Allen (Nita) Dusek, Lisa (Jay) Huppert, Jean (Lee) Vander Marliere; daughter-in-law, Susan Dusek; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Marge) Dusek; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church 211 E Division Street River Falls, WI and streamed live through the link just below this obituary. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4-8 pm and on Wednesday from 10-11 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Pepin, WI.
Arrangements are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services of River Falls, 715-425-5644, https://oconnellfuneralhomes.com
