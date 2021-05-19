Mary Ann Janse, age 85 of River Falls, WI, died on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson. Mary Ann was born August 23, 1935 in Kenmare, ND to parents Lawrence and Mary Lou (Vinsel) Mayer. Mary Ann graduated from Bemidji High School, and later became a Registered Nurse from Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis. Mary Ann was very proud of her nursing profession. She worked hard, dedicating many years and countless hours in orthopedic surgery. Providing care to others was a highlight and calling in her life.
Mary Ann and Michael Janse were married on December 27, 1958. They were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren, and more than 62 years together.
Mary Ann was a truly kind and happy person who usually had a smile on her face. She enjoyed the love of family and the company of good friends. Though she was often quiet and content, Mary Ann always kept active through biking, golfing, cross-country skiing, and hiking. A lifelong reader, she enjoyed books, playing bridge, and the piano. In later years, she and Mike loved to travel, as well as winter in Arizona, where she volunteered at a local school there, reading to children. Above all, Mary Ann was the heart of her family! She relished in the role of grandma, and loved cabin time with family and the grandkids. There was no bigger fan of her grandkids at their sporting events. Mary Ann will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Mike; her son, Mike (Jane) Janse; her daughter, Karen (Brenden) Buresh; son-in-law, Bob Dinkel; grandchildren, Cayden (Brooke) Janse, Chandler Janse, Mikayla Janse, Tyler Buresh, Justin Buresh, Vince Dinkel, and Jake Dinkel; sister-in-law, Maralee Mayer; brother-in-law, Tom (JoAnne) Janse; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kris Janse-Dinkel; her parents; and her brothers Joe Mayer and Tom Mayer.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Janse held at 10:00am on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E. Division Street in River Falls, WI, with Rev. Fr. Jerry Harris officiating. Visitation held 1 hr prior to services at church. Memorials honoring Mary Ann may be directed to St Bridget Catholic Church, or an organization of the donors choosing. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care provided from the Memory Care nursing staff at Red Cedar Canyon, Bluestone Bridge, and Moments Hospice. Services entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of River Falls, WI. www.oconnellbenedict.com
