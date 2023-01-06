Mary Ann Kester 3/28/1945 -1/2/2023
Mary Ann (Monzel) Kester age 77 passed away Monday Jan 2, 2023 in Caldwell, Idaho after a long battle with heart issues. Mary Ann was born in St Paul, MN, to Dr. Carl and Margaret Monzel. She grew up in St Paul, and in July 1964 married Thomas Lloyd Kester, and the couple had 6 children, the family of 8 moved to Hudson WI in 1971, and permanently to Washington State in 1984.
Mary Ann loved spending time at the ocean, collecting shells and beach treasures, having “coffee” with her pals, long drives to see the vast beauty of the Pacific Northwest, she loved to shop, read, knit, and spend time with her family, and she also loved going to the Casino.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Carl and Margaret Monzel, her husband Thomas Lloyd Kester, her daughter Lauri (Kester) Mohn, her 2 brothers Robert (Bob) Monzel and Carl Monzel.
Mary Ann is survived by daughters Kristi Harwell (Chris) of Hudson, WI, Juli M. Spery of Midlothian, VA, Mari M. Wruble of Caldwell, ID, Terri J. Marks of Everett, WA, and her son Thomas L. Kester, JR of Everett, WA, along with 11 Grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be planned for late spring/early summer in Hudson or St Paul, and a private burial will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA at a future date to be determined.
