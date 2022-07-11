Mary Ann Mitchell, age 95, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 4th, 2022 at Pine Ridge Gardens in Hudson, Wisconsin. Mary Ann was born on January 20, 1927 in Somerset, Wisconsin to Simeon and Pauline Rivard. On May 20th, 1950, Mary Ann married the love of her life Alphonsus (Al) Mitchell at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin. The two would have six children; Craig, Tom, Larry, Bob, Don, and Judy.
Mary Ann had such a kind and generous soul. She was dedicated to St. Patrick’s Church, and genuinely lived her faith. Mary Ann was truly the type of person to do anything for anyone, without expecting something in return. She took such pride in being a hardworking and loving mom and housewife and was an excellent cook and baker Every night she produced a delicious home-cooked meal garnished with fruits and vegetables she canned in the summer. Mary Ann was also the secretary, biller, and bookkeeper for Mitchell Electric, a business she shared with her husband Al for 25 years. She had a quick wit, fun sense of humor, and loved games of any kind. In her free time, you would expect Mary Ann to be playing a game of cribbage, solitaire, or bingo. She was also a creative knitter and crocheter, keeping her family and friends supplied with mittens, hats, and afghans.
Mary Ann will forever remain in the hearts of her children Tom (Terese) Mitchell, Larry (Rochelle) Mitchell, Bob (Kathryn) Mitchell, Don Mitchell, and Judy (Jerry) Lucas; daughter-in-law Sharon Mitchell; grandchildren Shawn, Kari, Leah, Maya, McKenzie, Andy, Frances, Liam, Benji, Jacquie, Kyle; great-grandchildren Gavin, Brayden, August, Hazel, Rosie; her brother Francis; as well as many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Al Mitchell; son Craig Mitchell; brothers Joseph, Edward, and Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 14th, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson, Wisconsin. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. There will also be a visitation the night before on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson, Wisconsin from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
Mary Ann’s family would like to give a special thank you to the team at Pine Ridge Gardens as well as Lakeview Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Mary Ann.
Memorials are preferred to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin, Pine Ridge Gardens, Lakeview Hospice and Carmelite Monastery.
