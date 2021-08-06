Mary Ann Stickney, also known as “Petie”, age 86, passed away on November 24, 2020 at Oak Meadows in Oakdale, MN. Her funeral & burial service, postponed due to COVID, will be held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Oakdale, MN on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation at 10:00 AM will precede the service and a luncheon at the church will follow. Livestream at www.guardian-angels.org/funeral/ if unable to attend in-person.
Mary Ann was born on September 20, 1934 in Pierz, MN to parents Peter and Frances (Meyer) Gau. The family moved to St. Paul in 1945. She graduated from St. Agnes Catholic HS, where she met Stephen Stickney. They married in 1955 and together were blessed with seven children. She earned a degree in Theology at the University of St. Thomas in 1983, worked at Assumption Catholic Church, and as chaplain at UofM hospitals. She was a longtime resident of Woodbury, MN and Hudson, WI before moving to assisted living. Mary Ann was preceded in death by beloved husband Stephen; parents; mother-in-law Martha Stickney; siblings Frank, Sylvester “Sy”, Virginia “Ginny”, and Rosemarie “Rosie”. She was survived by children: Christopher (Kate), Andrew (Debra), Steven, Barbara, Martin, James (Kathleen), and David (Sonia); 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings Iolene “Io”, Leo, and Ervin; along with many nieces and nephews.
Please join Petie’s family and friends in a celebration of her extraordinary life. Visit www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com for more information.
