Mary C. Hackett

Mary Caroline Hackett, age 81 of Star Prairie, WI, died on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Hudson, WI. Mary was born the daughter of Roy and Marion (Nelson) Wittig on January 9, 1941 in St. Paul, MN. Mary grew up in Balsam Lake, WI and Star Prairie, WI. She attended the Wagon Landing School and graduated from Amery High School with the class of 1959. She married Karl Hackett on May 29, 1969 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Star Prairie. Mary worked at the Bank of New Richmond and later S&C Bank for 45 years retiring in 2005. She served on the council at Bethany Lutheran Church as Secretary for 4 years. She enjoyed gardening, loved cats, horses and other animals, and vacations to Wisconsin Dells. Mary was a quiet woman who was very caring and sensitive to the feelings of others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marion Wittig. Mary is survived by her husband, Karl Hackett; daughter, Kristine Hackett; sister-in-law, Carol Hofland; niece, Linda (Glenn) Hall; and many other friends and relatives. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2 pm at Bethany Lutheran Church in Star Prairie, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/mary-hackett-04-15-2022/. Visitation will also be on Friday from 1-2 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

