Mary Kathleen Cernohous (née Booton), 82, of River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly from heart complications on December 13, 2021 in River Falls. She was born on August 2, 1939 to Irene (née Brisson) and Paul Booton of West St. Paul, Minnesota. Mary attended the Church of St. Matthew Elementary School in West St. Paul and graduated from high school at Our Lady of Peace Catholic School in St. Paul. On April 28, 1962, Mary married Wayne Cernohous at Church of St. Matthew in West St. Paul. Their union was blessed with five children.
Mary worked for a brief time at McKnight Enterprises and the Bush Foundation in St. Paul. As more children came along, Mary devoted her life to becoming a homemaker and it was her greatest love to raise her family and spend time with her grandchildren. She loved any time spent with family on picnics, special events and vacations. Mary had a love for music and participated in musicals in St. Paul and in River Falls, as well as being a part of the St. Bridget Catholic Church funeral choir for many years. She was very devoted to the church and passed that faith on to her family and others. Also, Mary enjoyed baking – she loved to collect cookbooks and try out new recipes on family. She also loved sporting events, never missing her kids’ games.
Mary is survived by her husband, Wayne, children Mike (Jo) Cernohous, Amy (Todd) Sarnstrom, Todd (Sarica) Cernohous, Kara (Chuck) Stigen, son-in-law Dean Borchardt, and grandchildren Todd Sarnstrom II, Johanna Sarnstrom, Naomi Sarnstrom, Anna Cernohous, Grace Cernohous, Sam Cernohous, Grant Cernohous and Laurel Cernohous; sister Jeanne Thomas, brother Jack Booton, sister-in-law Marilyn Booton, sisters-in-law Gale (Phil) Koehler and Doris Cernohous, brother-in-law Joel Evan, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Lawrence and Marcella Cernohous, daughter Anne Borchardt, brothers Ralph Booton and Richard Booton, brothers-in-law Gerald Cernohous and Dan Cernohous.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 with Father Jerry Harris officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20 from 4:00-7:00 pm at St. Bridget Catholic Church and one hour before the mass on December 21. Interment will be directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, WI.
Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
