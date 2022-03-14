Mary Crosby

Mary Margaret (Brehm) Crosby, age 94, of New Richmond, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Deerfield Gables, New Richmond WI. She was born November 1, 1927 in Menomonie, WI to George and Caroline (Stoll) Brehm.
Mary was united in marriage to the love of her life, Carl Crosby on June 15, 1948. They had eight children, Shirley, Jeanne, David, Gary, Patricia, Steven, Rita and Karen.
Mary spent a great deal of her life as a stay-at-home Mom and farm wife. Once the kids were grown, she went to work for a local grocery store in New Richmond, then known as Ericksons. Once retired, Mary and Carl traveled in their motor home, visiting children and grandchildren, travelling to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. They spent the winter months in Texas for over 17 years. Mary loved playing cards, bingo, dancing and traveling in their motor home.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl (Bud) Crosby; infant daughter, Karen and grandson Christopher Hintzman.
Mary is survived by 7 of her children, Shirley (James) Thompson, Amery WI, Jeanne (Gene) Rudd, Valley Lee MD, David (Connie) Crosby, New Richmond WI, Gary (Melissa Larsen) Crosby, New Richmond WI, Patricia (Doug) Swanson, Clear Lake WI, Steven Crosby, New Richmond WI, Rita (Mike) Stenstrom, Schofield WI; 15 grandchildren, Corey, Kelly, Becky, Tony, Ryan, Jenny, Amy, Kelly, Shannon, Mike, Karri, Bobbi Jo, Bethany, Megan, Morgan; 27 great grandchildren and 7 great- great grandchildren. Other survivors include Mary’s sister, Marjorie Zeilinger; sisters- in-law, Velma Crosby and Alta Mae Tacke; brother-in-law, William Tacke; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please give to the American Cancer Society.
