April 18, 1929 - January 5, 2023 Mary Elizabeth Cameron, 93, lovingly known to many as “Dolly”, passed away peacefully at Cedar Ridge Village in West Des Moines, IA on January 5, 2023.
Mary was born on April 18th, 1929 to her parents Jean and R. Raymond Miller in Hudson, WI. She graduated from Hudson High School, and met the handsome John W. Cameron (“Jack”). Dolly and Jack were married on May 23, 1953 in Bowling Green, KY. They enjoyed 69 Blessed years together traveling the world and making West Des Moines their home. Her days were filled caring for their “6 Good Kids”, volunteering at Sacred Heart Parish and sharing her love and joy with everyone she encountered. She always had “the perfect hiding spot” for everything from chocolates, jewelry, and the famous blue sock!
Dolly was the proud mother of her “6 Good Kids”. John, Samuel (Carol), Paul (Denise), Karen, James (Karrin), and Katherine (David). Grandma Dolly was loved dearly by her children, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren who were never short of a hug and a smile in grandma’s presence. She is survived by her husband, children and brother Raymond Miller of Palm Springs, CA.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, R. Raymond and Jean Miller, siblings, Robert, William, Margaret, Katherine, Samuel, and John Miller, son-in-law Jeffrey Vens, and grandson Daniel Hernandez Cameron.
Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, January 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Mary will be laid to rest at Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery later this spring.
Memorials can be made on Mary’s behalf to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul of Des Moines.
Please know your love and prayers are felt and appreciated greatly by our family. We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Cedar Ridge Village, Walnut Ridge Senior Community, and Suncrest Hospice and Home Care for all of their support.
