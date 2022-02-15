Mary Elinor (Fabricius) Aspenes, 87, was born in Ames, IA on December 22, 1933 and died in Mequon, WI on December 15, 2021 from COVID-19. At the age of nine, Mary moved with her family to Ladysmith, WI where she graduated from high school in 1952, salutatorian of her class and homecoming queen. She attended St. Olaf College for two years, before transferring to the University of Minnesota to earn a B.S. degree in education in 1955. On September 10 of the same year, she married hometown sweetheart, Donald Aspenes. She and Don, devoted parents, raised four children—Katie, Ann, Karin and David—in River Falls, WI. After their children were grown, Don and Mary moved back to their Wisconsin stomping grounds, living in Hayward and later in Rice Lake. Mary was an exceptional educator, teaching 18 years in the River Falls School District, and 8 years in the Hayward School District before retiring in 1996. Mary’s hobbies and interests were many; she was a life-long member of PEO, an active church member, an avid gardener, a voracious reader and an art collector. She was a student of Native American culture and an advocate for literacy (her license plate: IM4BKS). Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Aspenes, her brothers, John and Russell Fabricius, and her parents Nick and Esther Fabricius. She is survived by her beloved children and grandchildren: Katie (Carl) Proescholdt, Anne and Laura; Ann (Scott) Ulring, Jane and Adam; Karin (Lance)Severson, Samantha and Sarah; and David (Grace) Aspenes, Anders. Mary will be remembered for her infectious laughter, generous hospitality, meaningful friendships and the indelible impression she made on the hearts of her children, grandchildren and students. A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Saturday, May 21 at the Glen Park Pavilion in River Falls from 10:30 – 1:30. Memorials can be directed to River Falls’ Greenwood Elementary School Library.
Mary E. Aspenes
