Mary E. Johnson, 78, of Osceola & Somerset, WI and formerly of Maplewood and Afton, Minnesota, lost her battle August 23, 2021, with a devastating cancer after a courageous, classy and graceful fight during which she selected “quality over quantity” at every turn. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Maxine Bainbridge; and siblings, Bob and Donna. Survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard “Dick” Johnson; son, Kevin (Ellyn) Johnson; daughters, Brenda Johnson, Janette (Scott) Balsimo, and Paula (Jon) Doerr; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sister, Bette Moe.
Mom will be remembered for her endearing passion for quilting, wintering with friends at Pioneer Creek Park in Florida, and treasuring the Lower St. Croix River Valley where she and Dick raised their family.
Memorials in Mary’s memory preferred to www.MaryKayFoundation.org to support women’s cancer research. Per their wishes, services for both Mary and her husband Dick will be held jointly. Visitation from 4-7pm on April 13th at Shepherd of the Valley Church, Afton, MN. Funeral service at 11am on Friday, April 14th at West Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola, WI with visitation an hour before.
