April 17, 1934 - May 7, 2023
PRESCOTT, Wis. - Mary Ellen Knoblauch, 89, Prescott, Wis., died Sunday, May 7, in Prescott Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prescott. Burial will be in Pine Glen Cemetery. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
