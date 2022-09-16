Mary Gail Iverson, age 87, of Hudson, WI passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022 at Pine Ridge Assisted Living in Hudson, WI. Gail was born to Lloyd and Fabiola Breault in New Richmond, WI. Gail attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Hudson High School. On June 21, 1954, Gail married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Robert Iverson in Iowa. The two had four children; Debi, Lowell, Bobbi, and David.
Gail absolutely loved her family. She often said how strong her kids and grandchildren made her. Gail spent most of her career working at 3M as an executive secretary. She was very proud of her career accomplishments, especially being a mother to four children and working a full-time job. In Gail’s free time she enjoyed crafting, painting, and creating stained glass pieces. Gail loved the outdoors, she especially enjoyed being out on the St. Croix River with her family. Gail and Robert enjoyed extensive travels to all parts of the world, by plane, trains, automobiles, and cruises. Gail loved music of all kinds.
Gail will forever remain in the hearts of her children; Debi Erickson, Lowell (Karen) Iverson, Bobbi Likes, David Iverson; grandchildren Ashley (Jason) Jordan, Brad Erickson, Grady Erickson, Anthony Iverson, Kelsey (Ema) Marchisio, Charlie Iverson, Meghan Likes, Robert (Samantha) Likes, Olivia (Paul) Giles, and Sofia Iverson; great grandchildren Boze, Blaize, Brigham, Byzon, and Beatriz Jordan, Lilly, Matteo, Evelyn, Maria, and Charlotte Marchisio, Espen Likes, Josie and Elena Giles, Adrian Iverson; siblings Jack Breault, Susan Patterson, Jo Breault, and Jill Hanson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Iverson; her parents Lloyd and Fabiola Breault; sister Sandra Anderson, and a son in law David Erickson.
A service to honor Gail’s life was held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson, WI. Interment took place at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson, WI.
