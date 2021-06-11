Mary J. Crawley passed away on June 8, 2021 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, WI.
She was born on December 1, 1943 in Amery, WI to Chester and Viola (Emerson) Burke. She graduated from Hudson High School, the class of 1961, and soon after married her best friend, Patrick Crawley, on May 25, 1961. Together, they lived and raised their family in Hudson.
Mary sold Real Estate and worked in the Health Care field for most of her career, eventually retiring from Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. After her retirement, Mary and Pat moved to their lake home in Webster, WI, where many great memories were made, especially at their annual July 4th parties with family and friends. They eventually moved to New Richmond, WI.
When the children were growing up there were many memories made while boating and camping on the St. Croix River. She also enjoyed traveling, and took trips to Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and Mary eventually became a snowbird and enjoyed her many snowbird friends during the many winters spent in Fort Myers, FL.
Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She especially loved her role as grandma and great grandma. You could frequently find her cheering on her children and grandchildren at their many sporting events and activities. She treasured her family and friends and enjoyed every moment with them.
She will remain in the hearts of her best friend and husband of 60 years, Pat; children: Connie (John) Hartmon, Lyle (Kari) Crawley, and Shannon (DeWayne) Raymond; grandchildren: J.P Hartmon, Jamie (Darrin) Emmeck, Cooper and Keaton Crawley; great-grandson, Wylder Hartmon; brother, Dave (Barb) Burke; and brothers-in-law, Orville (Bo) Gabriel and Marlo Bye.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Betty Gabriel and LuVern Burke; and sisters-in-law, Judy Burke and Ruthann Bye.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 2:00-4:00pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson followed by a short Memorial Service at 4:00p.m. Private family interment at Willow River Cemetery will follow at a later date. Mary would love for you to be comfortable, so please dress casually.
A special thank you to the New Richmond Hospital staff for taking care of Mom in her last days with us.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
