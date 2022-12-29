Mary Jane Strey, age 91, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve with her family by her side. She was born on June 16, 1931 to parents Dr. Leo and Jane (O’Connell) Petersen. Raised in a faithfilled home, Mary Jane attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School. She graduated from Hudson High School, Class of 1949 and continued her education at the College of St. Teresa. Mary Jane loved children and was a teacher at Hudson Community Daycare Center for years.
Mary Jane married Walter Strey in 1963 and together had three children Michael, Susan, and Karol their marriage would later dissolve.
Mary Jane was a member of St. Patrick’s Council of Catholic Women (CCW), a member of St. Teresa’s Alumni Association, and a volunteer of Christian Community Homes (CCH). She also participated in Relay for Life for many years. Her favorite hobbies included watching the Green Bay Packers and traveling, especially to Florida and Mexico in the winter months. She loved to connect with others and made friends everywhere she went, but her favorite people were her family. She loved being a Grandma more than anything else.
She will remain in the hearts of her children Michael (Tammy) Strey of New Richmond, WI; Sue (Donn) Baierl of Hudson, WI; and Karol Strey of Hudson, WI; grandchildren Kody (Tessa) Strey of Hammond, WI; Kollin Strey of New Richmond, WI; Samantha (Corey) Smith of Newcastle, WA, and Danielle (Caleb) Tate of Vancouver, WA. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Jane.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Hudson and streamed live through the link below. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI as well as one hour prior to Mass at St. Patrick’s on Saturday. Memorials are preferred to St. Patrick Catholic Parish (Building Fund) or to Christian Community Homes both in Hudson, WI.
