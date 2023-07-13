Mary Jeanne Boumeester, age 84, of Hudson, WI, passed away on July 10, 2023 at her home in Hudson.
She was born on March 11, 1939 in Afton, MN to Raymond and Luella (Peloquin) Clymer at home, the fourth of eight children. She attended elementary school in Afton, 1st grade thru 6th, Stillwater junior and senior high schools, graduating in June of 1956. She married her best friend, William “Bill” Boumeester on June 23, 1956 at St. Francis of Assisi. To this union, they had four children: Donald, Larry, Suzie, and Jim.
She worked most of her married life - H&K Super Value, Spirit Seller, Coast to Coast, and drove school bus for 12 years. While driving, she was also an instructor for new drivers and a safety instructor. In 1983, Jeanne and Bill started Bill Boumeester & Sons Exc. with their sons, Larry and Jim.
She loved to travel, especially to Branson, Missouri over 20 years and Fountain Hills, Arizona. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and adored spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by Bill (2018); mother and father; brother, Buddy; sister, Sis; grandparents; and in-laws.
She is survived by her children: Don, Larry (Dawn), Suzie (Mark), and Jim (Michelle); grandchildren: Nate, Ashley (Sarah), Andy (Rachel), Tyler (Rebekah), Brea (Tony), Vanessa (Aaron), and Mariah; and great-grandson, Wilder.
Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00p.m. at the church. Interment at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
