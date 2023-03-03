Mary Jo Garay, Passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on February 28, 2023. Raised with her family on a farm near Millerville and graduating from Brandon High School in 1967. Soon after, she began a 43-year career with the BNSF Railway in St. Paul. Her gracious heart and care for others included driving patients to and from kidney dialysis for the ADRC of St. Croix Co. During the Covid outbreak she delivered food to the homebound with Instacart and Doordash. Mary Jo was a women filled with compassion, kindness, and a smile for everyone. She befriended many, including others that many times are overlooked.
Mary Jo enjoyed walks along the Hudson pier collecting treasures for her rock garden and loved her yearly State Fair trips with friend of 52 years, Connie. She was an avid bargain hunter, finding treasures for others not just herself. Mary Jo could play a serious game of pickleball. She enjoyed cooking, recipes, family celebrations, and gathering with her loved ones for long conversations and a bite to eat.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Eagle Crest in Roseville. Mary Jo asked that any contributions to her memory be redirected by sharing a special meal with a loved one, one her favorite pastimes. Like a beautiful butterfly her sweet disposition and gracious heart blessed dozens of friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter Kari Taplin (Simon Hartigan); siblings Lucille Nadeau (Jim Wagner), Richard (MaryAnn) Daas, and Norma (Tim) Lanoue. She is preceded in death by her parents Tony and Irene Daas; first husband Ross Taplin; and partner of 18 years Jerry Dold
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at O’Connell Funeral Home, Hudson, WI followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m.
