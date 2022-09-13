Mary Lou Pabst, age 82, of Hammond, WI passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2022 at the Baldwin Care Center. Mary Lou was born on September 16th, 1939 to George and Helen Landgren in St. Paul, MN. After her father’s death in 1943, her mother married James Padden of Erin, WI. Mary Lou attended school in Glenwood City, WI before graduating high school in Pasadena, CA.
Mary Lou married the love of her life Dale Pabst on November 18, 1959 in Baldwin WI. The two were blessed with two children; Lesa and Lynn. Mary Lou loved to be outdoors, especially if she was traveling in her motorhome. Mary Lou and Dale traveled all around the country, always finding a new place to go camping. Eventually, Mary Lou and Dale sold their home so they could travel full time in their motorhome. Mary Lou continued her travels after Dale passed away. She drove her motorhome alone across the entire United States many times.
When Mary Lou traveled, she was always outgoing and ready to make new friends. She truly loved meeting new people to share stories, visit, or find someone new to play a game of cards. Her favorite game was cribbage, which her and Dale played a couple games every day, euchre and 31. Dale and Mary Lou always loved going to the casino and she was the one that was usually lucky. She was known to always make little humorous comments that could make you laugh, even if they were not intended to be funny. Mary Lou also loved her pets, owning many cats throughout the years. She even had an evil cat named Snuggles. In the past few years her grand dogs and Raji always made her laugh and smile.
Mary Lou will forever remain in the hearts of her beloved children Lesa (Mike) Cartwright, Lynn (Beth) Pabst; grandchildren Amanda (Francis) Delapaz, Ashley (Aaron) Larson, Kayla (Tyler) Knutson; great-granddaughter Freya, and baby Delapaz on the way; siblings Helen Ann (Harry) Baker, Patrick Padden, Kathleen Padden, MaryJo (Tony) Villasenor. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Dale Pabst; her father, George Landgren, mother Helen (Landgren) Padden, step-father, James Padden; grandson Chance Pabst; sister Gloria Stene, brothers-in-law Bob Stene and Bob Butler.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Mary Lou’s life will be held on Tuesday September 20th, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.