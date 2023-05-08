Mary Mackey

Mary J. Mackey, age 95 of Hudson, WI, died on May 3, 2023 in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Mary was born on July 25, 1927 in Waseca, MN to Henry J. and Anna R. (Powell) Zimmerman. She attended Sacred Heart grade and high school, and graduated in the class of 1945., as Salutatorian of her class. Following high school, she attended the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN, graduating in 1949 with a double major in Mathematics and Business Administration. She taught junior and senior high school students for two years in Bristow, IA, three years in Cass Lake, MN, and finished her teaching career in Biwabik, MN.
On November 6, 1954 she was united in marriage to John Elwood Mackey. Their marriage would be blessed with five children: Brian, Susan, Jeff, Kathy, and Kris. Their family lived in Underwood, ND and Chicago, IL, before moving to Biwabik, MN on the Iron Range in 1959 to raise their family. In 2008, Mary and John moved to Hudson, WI.
Mary was a longtime member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik, and was the president of the Council of Catholic Women. She also taught religious education classes, and was a member of the Lakeland Community Club. After moving to Hudson, Mary and John became members of St. Patrick Catholic Parish.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed cross stitching, reading, baking, playing cards, and watching the MN sports teams. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were her greatest joy. She was their biggest cheerleader and greatest supporter.
She will be remembered for her gentle smile, her warm heart, her tasty baked goods, and her service to others.
Mary is survived by her children: Brian Mackey of Waxahachie, TX, Susan Mackey of Stillwater, Jeff (Shelley) Mackey of St. Charles, IL, Kathy (Ron) Jenkins of Hudson, WI, and Kris (Dave) Johnston of Hudson, WI; grandchildren: Lucas (Paula) Mackey, Lily (Blake) Marino, Kaylyn & Kassidy Jenkins, Derek (Erin), Marissa, and Marly Johnston, and Lynn Gregory. Along with many loved nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; grandchildren John Mackey, Christopher Mackey, and siblings: Marianne Ernst, Roseanne Volz, John Zimmerman, Jim Zimmerman, Kate Zimmerman, OSF, and Joe Zimmerman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 on May 30th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. The Mass will be livestreamed on the church’s facebook page. Public Inurnment at Biwabik Township Memorial Cemetery, on May 31st at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to St. Patrick Parish, Hudson, WI and Lakeview Hospice in Stillwater, MN.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
