Mary E. McGee, age 79, of Star Prairie, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 22, 2022 at New Perspective Senior Living in Woodbury, MN. Mary was born the daughter of Clarence and Bernice (Rundhammer) Gove on May 12, 1943 in New Richmond, WI. She grew up in Star Prairie, graduating from New Richmond High School with the class of 1961. On June 24, 1961, she married William McGee, Jr. and the couple was blessed with five daughters. Mary worked as the caretaker for the New Richmond Cemetery and cooked at the Senior Center for many years. She loved long weekend family trips and enjoyed bingo, puzzles, reading, playing cards and doing crafts. She was a strong willed, spirited woman who was very loving and nurturing and everyone she met loved her dearly. Mary is survived by her daughters, Jeanette (James) Dalton, JoAnn (Jason) Langer, Jennifer (Mike) Bearden, Joyce (Michael) Potvin; grandchildren, Mikayla (Trevor) LeCrone, Aaron (Kaitlyn Gillen) Dalton, Jessica (Tyler Merrill) McNamara, Eric (Jessica Hagman) Langer, Gabrielle Langer, Derek Field, Ashley (Chet Dixon) Field, Jeffery (Lacy) Gleason, Kimberly Gleason, Kristen Gleason, Shane Potvin; great-grandchildren, Devin Anderson, Benjamin Dixon, Alexandra Dixon, Rory Field, Logan Gleason, Milow Hanson; brother, Greg Gove. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Clarence Gove; husband, William J. McGee, Jr.; daughter, Janis McGee; brothers, Gene and Jerry Gove. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Monday from 11:00-1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in Wagon Landing Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Mary McGee
