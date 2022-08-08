Mary (Midge) A. Coleman

Mary (Midge) Arlene Draxler Coleman, age 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 23, 2022, in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Midge was the youngest of 7 children born to Frank and Mary Draxler (Goetkin) on July 19, 1947.
Midge graduated from New Richmond High School in 1965 immediately enrolling at the Oliver Thein Beauty School where she graduated as a hair stylist in 1966. She worked at Donaldson’s Golden Rule as a beautician in St. Paul until she married Michael Wayne Coleman on October 15, 1966.
Midge and Mike relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada right after the wedding to live where Mike was enlisted in the US Air Force at Nellis Air Force Base until December of 1967. Midge got a job working for Las Vegas Review-Journal in the advertising department until moving back to New Richmond when Mike was reassigned to Detachment 2, 714th AC&W Squadron in Driftwood Bay, Alaska.
Mike rejoined Midge in New Richmond in December 1968 where they laid down roots. Midge was a homemaker raising four children until she reentered the workforce holding various jobs. She graduated from WITC New Richmond in 1987 as a sales and marketing specialist where she was employed at Water Music in Stillwater, MN for a short time. From there she worked at the AmericInn Motel in New Richmond for 20 years when she left the work force in 2008 to enjoy life.
Midge passed the time making hats and donating them, needle work, and loved reading anything by Stephen King. She loved ‘treasure’ shopping off of LTD Commodities and Oriental Trader. Midge especially enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids and all their fur babies.
Midge was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and one brother.
She is survived by husband, Michael Wayne Coleman; children, Deborah, Treena, Barbara and Anthony (Alycia); grandchildren, Christina, Angela, Alexander, Samantha, Zachary, Danielle, Abigail, Alexis and Annalise; great granddaughter Willow.
A Celebration of Life for Midge will be held on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the American Legion Post 80 in New Richmond, WI.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.