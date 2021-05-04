Mary R. Rusch

age 78, of Hudson, WI, died on April 29th, 2021, at her home in Hudson. Mary was born on November 3rd, 1942, in St. Paul, MN to Charles and Rosa (Pollnow) Hutton. After graduating high school, she pursued her secretarial degree and soon after moved to Hudson, WI. Mary married Don and together they had two daughters. She proudly worked as a secretary for various Twin Cities companies, including 3M, while raising her family. She later co-owned and operated a company specializing in land development and did property management in and around the Hudson area. The simple pleasures in life brought Mary much joy. Nothing was better than indulging in a pizza from Carbone’s or a quiet afternoon of putting puzzles together. Mary would visit the Hudson Public Library to find her next read; one of her favorite past times. If she was feeling adventurous, she would spend the day at the casino with her friends or cousins. Mary’s life was a living example of selflessness, integrity, and perseverance. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Sal) Magdaleno and Kristin Thompson (Eric McGregor); grandchildren: Zachary, Sophie, and Jordan Magdaleno, Ellie Sturgis, and Carlos Porras; brother, Charlie Hutton; and many loved cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 10th, 2021, at the O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment at the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Public Library.
