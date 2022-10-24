Mary Suzanne “Suzy/Sukers” Harvieux, ( nee Van Nevel), a ge 80, of Stillwater, p eacefully passed away on Sunday October 2, 2022. Suzy, born on June 30, 1942, grew up in New Richmond, WI and studied to become an LPN. She dedicated her life to family, taking care of others as a Nurse and through leading a Cancer Support group. She married the love of her life, Tom Harvieux and had three beautiful children. Lisa Maghrak (Mark), Tom Harvieux (Laurie) and Van Harvieux (Neng). Sue was a loving grandmother of six, Ali, Sarah (Connor), Emily (Adeeb), Sophie, Anna, Jack, and great-grandmother (Yaya) to Riley. Suzy joins her parents, Frank and Fran; and oldest brother, Paul in Heaven. She is survived by her loving family and siblings, Gary, Sandy, Joanie, Franny, Terry, Patty, and Vince. She leaves us all many beautiful memories and lovely paintings to remember her passion for family and art. Memorial service Friday, November 4, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Family will receive friends following the service.
Mary Suzanne Harvieux
