Mary Weisenbeck

Mary Lou (Schmitt) Weisenbeck, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Lou, as she was commonly called in her youth, was born at home in Pierce county on the family farm on May 3, 1934 to Thomas and Uella (Manor) Schmitt. She was a premie baby that had strength of spirit which followed her all her life. In high school she met the love of her life, Lawrence Weisenbeck. They married on April 25, 1956 and had 66 years of beautiful marriage. They bought a farm south of Durand, where they had six children. In 1970 they moved to New Richmond. Although Mary Lou did work right out of high school, she considered being a wife and mother her first priority. She was the household manager in all aspects. She could make a dollar go a long way. To help with finances she sewed many of the girl’s dresses, sometimes using dresses she had worn to create something brand new. She also sewed baton twirler costumes for the New Richmond Marching Band, along with several bridesmaid’s dresses, and eventually her daughter’s wedding dress. In addition, she crocheted and knitted (remember the jibbers?), did counted cross stitch (oh the Christmas ornaments she made) and mended and mended. Because her children were important to her, she became involved in the activities they were active in. Mary was seen chaperoning whenever there were trips that involved her children. She was a disciplinarian that instilled good work ethics in all of her children. All of them have succeeded in their chosen professions, and as good parents. Through it all, she kept a spic and span house.
When her children were grown, and had married and had children of their own, she did go to work as an administrative assistant for a financial advisor, then moved on to work for the Government Center in Hudson, and lastly worked for the federal government doing Census work. Other volunteer activities included the Bloodmobile. She gave blood herself, having a rare blood type, and earned her 10 gallon pin. Being a woman of deep faith, she gave time to Immaculate Conception Church. She taught religion classes, was head of the Women’s Club at the time that Fr. Jim Brinkman was ordained a priest and organized the dinner that followed the ordination. She assisted in the church office for several years. Because she was sharp with numbers, she sat on the Finance Council and eventually became its chairperson. Mary was very organized and always wanted every job done right!
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Uella (Manor) Schmitt; her brothers and their wives, Wallace, Leo (Elsie), Wilfred, George (Leona), Harvey, and Francis (Rita) Schmitt; parent-in-laws Matson and Lucy (Weber) Weisenbeck; brother-in-law Darrel Weisenbeck, brother-in-law Fr. Jude Weisenbeck sister-in-law, Edith (Gasteyer) Weisenbeck, and granddaughter Claire Weisenbeck.
She is survived by her loving and attentive husband, Lawrence Weisenbeck; her children, JoAnn (Deacon Michael) Germain, Mary (Kevin) Lamers, Lori (Pete) Nowacki, Brian (Deb) Weisenbeck, Roger (Jody) Weisenbeck, Scott (Cathy) Weisenbeck; grandchildren, Katie Germain, Matt (Tresa) Germain, Julie (Ben) Walker, Jake Germain, Christy (Jeff) Reamer, Lee (Michael Quinlan) Lamers, William Nowacki, Gina (Jake) Kimmes, Hannah Weisenbeck, Hailey Weisenbeck, Megan Weisenbeck, John Weisenbeck, and Regan Weisenbeck; great-grandchildren, Christian Germain, Kyle Germain, Aliya Germain, Zakk Davy, Alex Davy, James Walker, Raymie Walker, Addison Walker, Rowyn Reamer, Teagan Reamer, Nora Kimmes, and Calvin Kimmes; In-laws, Earl (Rita) Hetrick, Arnold Weisenbeck, Thelma Weisenbeck, Sr. Joan Weisenbeck, Sr. Marlene Weisenbeck, and Luanne (Bruce) Kaatz, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM (noon) on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held for one and a half hours prior to Mass at the Church with a luncheon to follow.
