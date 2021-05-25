Matthew “Matt” Shubat

Matthew Lawrence “Matt” Shubat, age 90 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Matt was born on June 24, 1930 in Sanborn, Wisconsin, the youngest of six children born to John and Dalka (Polich) Shubat. He grew up around Sanborn and attended the Argo school and graduated from Drummond High School before serving in the U.S. Army. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin–River Falls where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Education. On June 25, 1955 Matt was united in marriage to Donna Peterson at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. The couple was blessed with three children; Nathan, and twins Mary and Marcy; and made their home in Hudson. Matt taught his children the value of hard work and set an example of a humble and selfless life. He worked as an Agronomist with Northrup-King Seed Company and after a long career, Matt retired in 1994.
Above all, Matt loved his family and relished his role as husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He cherished spending time with all the kids in the family and enjoyed being their biggest fan. Matt was fond of spending time outdoors, and treasured any and all family time. He possessed a strong Catholic faith and had a desire to serve others. Matt regularly led the praying of the rosary at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Matt will remain in the hearts of his wife of almost 66 years, Donna; children, Nate (Tonita) Shubat, Mary Petersen, and Marcy (Jim) Krier; grandchildren, Caitlin (Jose) Mostajo, Stacy (Dan) Niven, Matthew (Brooke) Krier, Sarah Krier, and Jon Krier; great-grandchildren, Leo and Jordan; Brayden, Harper, Everett, and Addison; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Joe (Louise), Emil, Danica (Peter) Schmitt, Helen and Patricia Stoehr, and Dan.
Mass of Christian Burial for Matt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at church. Masks and social distancing required. Interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to St. Patrick Catholic Church and Lakeview Hospice.
