Melba Violet Hansen, age 94, of River Falls passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living in River Falls. She was born November 1, 1927 to John and Dora (Jensen) Petersen in Luck, WI. Melba graduated from Unity High School in Luck, WI. She married Vernon Hansen, a classmate from high school, on May 28, 1949 at the Luck Lutheran Church. The couple moved to the twin cities area and in 1959 moved to River Falls, WI. Melba worked at UWRF as a switchboard operator and in food services. She was a very active member at Ezekiel Lutheran Church and enjoyed meeting new people and welcoming them to church. Melba was known for her love of flowers and the geraniums she had around the house in summer. Her idea of heaven was fields of beautiful flowers, choirs of angels singing and reuniting with loved ones. Melba enjoyed traveling and time spent with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora Petersen; husband, Vernon Hansen; son, Jeff Hansen; brothers, Harley, Reno and Carlo Petersen; as well as her sisters, Fern Rasmussen and Lola Wiese. Melba is survived by her children, Wendy (Ben) Westendorf, Jon (Vicki) Hansen, Darcy (John) Christensen; daughter-in-law, Janine Hansen; grandchildren, Joe (Sara) Hansen, Jenna (Ben) Smith, Rebekah (Sam Koop) O’Brien, Ashley (Peter Bernhardt) O’Brien; great grandchildren, Laura, Max, Evy, Gracie and Corbin. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at Ezekiel Lutheran Church (202 S 2nd St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Saturday from 9-11 am at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. A special thank you to Our House Assisted Living and Adoray Hospice for the extraordinary and compassionate care of Melba. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Melba Hansen
